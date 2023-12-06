Marco Gabbiadini is of the view that if the Sunderland hierarchy believe that every player they recruit will do well, then they are deluded and pointed out that Black Cats youngster Jewison Bennette has failed to get going at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are focused on bringing in young talents in the transfer window and last summer they signed Bennette from CS Herediano.

Last season, the player missed the later part of the season due to injury and this season he has featured in only one league game so far.

Gabbiadini pointed out that sometimes, no matter how talented a young player is, he struggles to get used to first-team standards and believes that Bennette’s move to Sunderland has not worked at all.

The former Black Cats star also added that there will be several young players in the Sunderland squad, like Bennette, who will fail to settle into the first team and thinks the Black Cats hierarchy are delusional if they think every young player they sign will do well for the team.

“Sometimes young lads, it does not matter how good they are, I played with a lad at Derby who was an England international, but he could never get in our team”, Gabbiadini said on Total Sport North East.

“The five opportunities he had played on the first team, he went to pieces, and he could not cope with being a first team footballer.

“And so we see that sometimes with some of the lads we were playing, not all of them.

“Loads of them have done really well.

“But there is Jewison Bennette; there is an example; there is one who is like, has not really worked and is not going to work for all of them.

“If our hierarchy believes that every player they recruit is going to do well, that is a delusion.”

Bennette has featured five times for Sunderland’s Under-21 side and it remains to be seen whether he will get a chance under the new manager at the Stadium of Light.