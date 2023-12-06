Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has now had surgery on his injured shoulder, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies’ shot-stopper injured his shoulder in his side’s win over Manchester United and is expected to be out of action for four months.

It became clear the goalkeeper needed to go under the knife to address the injury and he has now done so.

With Pope having come through his operation, he can now fully focus on his recovery ahead of a return to action at St James’ Park.

It is unclear if Pope can recover and get back playing before next summer’s European Championship.

Newcastle have been tipped to enter the transfer market next month to bring in another goalkeeper as a result of Pope’s injury.

However, the Magpies are determined to give Martin Dubravka a chance to impress between the sticks before the window swings open.

Newcastle splashed in the region of £10m to sign Pope from Burnley in the summer of 2022 and he has quickly made his presence felt at St James’ Park.