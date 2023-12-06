Chris Sutton is of the view that Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper is a shrewd and intelligent operator and thinks he will want to bring Daniel Farke-era positivity back to Carrow Road.

Former Arsenal loan manager Knapper has taken over the role of director of football at Norwich City, replacing Stuart Webber at Carrow Road.

David Wagner has managed to win three out of Norwich’s last four league games after a disappointing run of form, but a section of the Canaries fanbase are still not convinced by the recent performances.

Sutton is of the opinion that Knapper will be keen to make his mark on the Carrow Road outfit and believes that the Norwich City sporting director is an intelligent and shrewd operator.

He thinks that Knapper will aim to bring back the positivity and buoyant atmosphere Norwich experienced during Farke’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2018/19 season.

“Their last title-winning season came behind closed doors, so the last time City really enjoyed a dominant campaign in front of home fans was back in the 2018-19 season”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“That era under Daniel Farke was one in which fans were going to Carrow Road buoyant and positive.

“Players feed on that positivity, and that type of atmosphere is the one that Knapper will target in his tenure.

“It’ll take a hell of a lot of work to get there, and it might take a significant amount of time, but the new man in charge is clearly a shrewd and intelligent operator, who will be keen to make his mark on the club.”

Norwich have managed to climb up to 13th place in the league table and they will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on Preston North End at the weekend.