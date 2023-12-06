Junior Firpo has claimed that the Leeds United players were prepared to sink with Marcelo Bielsa rather than remain afloat with someone else and admitted that his sacking broke a number of them in the dressing room.

Bielsa has remained a cult figure at Leeds despite getting sacked by the club in early 2022 following a string of poor results.

The Argentinian got Leeds back up to the Premier League in 2020 and they finished in the top ten in their first season back in the top tier.

Things soured towards the end but Firpo insisted that the love the Leeds players had for their then manager was unyielding.

He admitted that Bielsa was a little crazy and his obsessions with details meant that Leeds’ players continued to sweat it out in training until they created the perfect goal.

Firpo told Spanish outlet Relevo: “He was a little crazy, as his nickname says, but for the better.

“He was obsessed with details. Until you make a good pass, it wasn’t worth it and you could repeat it 50 times.

“It doesn’t matter if you scored a goal but since the ball didn’t move well with the correct rotation that he thought, it wasn’t done well.”

The Spaniard admitted that he rarely saw the scenes he witnessed when Bielsa got sacked in early 2022.

He revealed that players broke down inside the dressing room and they were prepared to sink with Bielsa rather than get saved by some other manager, such was their unwavering loyalty towards him.

“It was one of the hardest coaching farewells I have ever experienced.

“All the players, who had been with him for several years, were crying in the dressing room.

“It was like that you know something was sinking but you’d rather sink with him than save it with someone else.

“We were miraculously saved in the final game and the fans were singing his name.

“It was a very hard decision for the club.”