Juventus have an asking price in mind for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace target Matias Soule ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old Argentinian winger is currently out on loan at Frosinone and has six goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season.

His performances in Italy have attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League who are interested in snapping up the player.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are interested in getting their hands on Soule in the January transfer window.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Juventus are prepared to cut short his loan at Frosinone and sell him in January in order to raise cash.

It has been claimed that the Bianconeri are prepared to sell Soule if they receive an offer in the region of €20m to €25m.

Juventus need funds to restructure their midfield in the winter window and Soule is a player they are prepared to let go.

It remains to be seen whether any of his Premier League suitors are prepared to meet Juventus’ asking price for him in January.