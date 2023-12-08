A key transfer summit is scheduled to take place today as Borussia Dortmund plot a move for Jadon Sancho with Donyell Malen going to Manchester United as part of a swap deal.

Manchester United want to move on Sancho in the winter transfer window after he fell out with Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

He remains banished from the first-team squad and Ten Hag has claimed that he does not regret his actions regarding the winger.

Dortmund are interested in getting him back and the club are prepared to offer Malen to Manchester United as part of a swap deal.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, a key transfer summit is expected to take place between stakeholders today regarding the potential swap.

Sancho is still very much part of Dortmund’s transfer plans for the January transfer window.

They are set to make the proposal to Manchester United for a swap deal involving the two wingers.

Dortmund are also prepared to sell Malen to the Premier League giants in a straightforward deal worth €30m.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag is interested in the Dortmund winger joining Manchester United.