Everton star Amadou Onana is amongst the midfielders Barcelona are tracking, with the Catalans intending to potentially sign him next summer.

Onana has been making a name for himself with his performances at the heart of Everton’s midfield since last year.

He played a key role in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season and has only grown in stature under the guidance of Sean Dyche.

Onana is a player Manchester United have been tracking but it has been claimed that he has suitors in Spain as well.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Everton star is also on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are looking to bring in a powerful midfielder into their squad in the next summer transfer window.

They have drawn up a list of names and Onana is one of the players Barcelona are tracking at the moment.

The Blaugrana will continue to monitor his performances this season before taking a call on whether to try and sign him next summer.

Onana has a contract until 2027 with Everton and the Toffees are likely to demand a premium fee for him.