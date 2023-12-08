Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has warned the Canaries stars that they should not start thinking about their derby with Ipswich Town on 16th December yet, as it will distract them from their upcoming fixtures.

Norwich last played Ipswich in October 2019 and they are set to face the Tractor Boys in the East Anglian derby on 16th December.

However, the Canaries have two games left before the derby, as they will host Preston North End at the weekend at Carrow Road before welcoming Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Roberts believes that Norwich fans have been thinking about the Ipswich game for a while, but he warned the players that they cannot afford to lose focus on the Sheffield Wednesday and Preston games by thinking about the East Anglian derby.

“Fans already have their derby heads on – fans can do that, players can’t”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“If players lose their focus on the next game then they’ll get beat, if they’re thinking December 16, a week and a bit away.

“The fans have been thinking about it for months.

“They have been since Ipswich got in the top two.

“‘They’re going to batter us on the 16th’ – that’s all I’ve been seeing on social media for months and months and months.

“‘We play like this, we’re going to get battered at Portman Road’. The fans have been thinking about it for a long time because it’s not happened for a while.

“The players can’t think about that.

“The derby will take care of itself.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re in a good position after these next two games.”

Norwich have managed to pick up nine points out of 12 from their last four games and they are focused on snatching three points from Preston North End on Saturday.