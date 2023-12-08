Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted that attacker Danilo may have to go under the knife to cure a knee injury he has picked up.

The Scottish giants snapped Danilo up from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window following seeing several bids rejected by the Dutch side.

He has begun to settle into the Scottish game and is a key weapon in Rangers’ attacking set-up; Danilo has four goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances to his name.

Now in a major blow, Clement has revealed that the injury Danilo is suffering from is one which may need him to undergo surgery.

Clement told a press conference: “Danilo will also be out, a problem with his knee after a tackle during the game.

“There may be a chance of surgery.”

The Gers boss though, who is also without Tom Lawrence, is focusing on the players that are fit and able to be called upon during the busy Christmas period.

“Our focus is now on the guys who are fit for big matches coming up in the next few weeks.

“We are creating chances, and keeping clean sheets. The team is taking big steps.

“A lot of work from everyone. The team is in a good way to improve and become better.”

Rangers are expected to be active in the January transfer window and all eyes will be on whether Clement swoops for another striker.