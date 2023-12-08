Leeds United are more focused on retaining their best players rather than making additions to their squad in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Whites did most of their incoming business last summer towards the end of the transfer window once it became apparent who they would be holding on to.

Leeds did manage to assemble a strong squad and they are sitting third in the Championship standings.

The Whites are looking to push for an automatic promotion spot and there are rumours about whether they could look to bring in new players in the January transfer window.

However, it has been claimed Leeds are focusing on making sure that they hold on to their best players in January.

Crysencio Summerville, who has scored eight goals and laid on six assists this season, has been attracting Premier League interest.

There is also noise around Willy Gnonto’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

The Italy international is not starting games and with Euro 2024 coming up, that may not be to his liking.

Leeds do not want to get hamstrung by some of their best players leaving in the middle of the season.

They are looking to make sure that their best players stay over trying to add to their squad this winter.