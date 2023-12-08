Swedish coach Kim Hellberg is a long shot to become the new Sunderland boss, despite holding talks with the Black Cats, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager to come in at the Stadium of Light after they decided to swing the axe on Tony Mowbray.

Talks have been held and checks made on candidates, with Swedish coach Hellberg firmly on their radar.

Hellberg is currently a free agent, which could suit Sunderland, after he resigned from his job at IFK Varnamo recently, having finished fifth in the Swedish top flight.

However, Hellberg is only considered to be a long shot for the Sunderland post.

Sunderland could be viewed as taking a real gamble if they hand the 35-year-old the reins at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray led the Black Cats into the playoffs in the Championship last term.

And by the measure of Mowbray’s achievements in the north east, his successor will likely be expected to also guide Sunderland into the playoffs this season.