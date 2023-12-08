Leeds United loan star Joe Rodon has stressed the importance of having a good stable environment within the group which he believes is augmented by a winning momentum.

Rodon, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has been an integral part of the unit that has managed to build winning momentum.

Leeds are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and are looking like serious automatic promotion contenders.

Rodon, while stressing the importance of that momentum in boosting the morale of the team, insisted that Leeds have a good balance of youth and experience within the group.

There has also been a good stable environment within the dressing room, he thinks, which Rodon believes has led to their success.

“There is a good balance in the group, seniors as well as youngsters as well”, Rodon told LUTV.

“It is really important to have that good stable environment and good habits.

“It is important to keep winning as well and picking up the three points, which makes it better for us coming in every day.”

Rodon, along with Pascal Struijk, have built up a chemistry at the heart of the Leeds United defence that has been hard to crack.

The duo have come together 16 times in 19 Championship games Leeds have played so far.