Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has revealed that though he knows what he can do, manager Daniel Farke makes things clearer for him on the pitch.

Summerville has been a revelation for Leeds United this season, proving to be a constant threat in front of the goal.

In the 16 Championship games he has played so far this season, he has made 14 goal contributions and has helped the club climb up to third spot in the league table.

The 20-year-old gives credit for his transformation to his manager, who he reveals has spoken a lot to him about how he can be consistent.

Summerville insists that though he has a clear idea about what he can do, on the pitch, it is the manager’s instructions that make things clearer for him.

“He speaks with me a lot about my end product and how I can be consistent”, Summerville told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I know what I can do. But the way he makes things clear for me, it is also clear for me on the pitch.

“So, I know what to do and I think you guys can see it on the pitch and I am just enjoying myself.”

Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in September 2020, though it is this season that his full potential is being realised.