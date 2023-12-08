Brentford and Fulham have also made enquiries into the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur target Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus in January.

The 20-year-old winger is expected to leave Juventus in the winter window after struggling for minutes in Turin and the Premier League is likely to be his destination.

Juventus are prepared to sell a player who will have 18 months left on his contract in January.

Tottenham have been in talks to sign Iling-Junior and are believed to be leading the chase to land the former Chelsea academy winger.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, two more Premier League clubs now have their eyes on Iling-Junior at the moment.

It has been claimed that Brentford and Fulham are amongst the teams who have their eyes on the winger.

The two Premier League outfits have made enquiries into the possibility of getting their hands on Iling-Junior.

Juventus are clear about not wanting to loan him out and are only prepared to entertain offers to sell the player.

It remains to be seen which of Iling-Junior’s Premier League suitors make the first concrete offer for him.