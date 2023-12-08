Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he is likely to focus on making players in his Tottenham Hotspur squad better rather than look to bring in more creativity in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are winless in their last five Premier League games and have lost four of those games, setting some alarm bells ringing.

The north London club are now sitting in fifth in the Premier League standings after sliding down the league table over the last few weeks.

Injuries have massively affected the team with a player such as James Maddison missing from the squad due to an ankle injury.

There are suggestions that Spurs could look to bring in more creativity in the winter window, but Postecoglou insisted that is not going to be easy, given the transfer fees involved and the lack of genuine quality not being available in the market.

He insisted that he will continue to work hard to make sure that the players in his squad develop and make them understand the team’s requirements.

The Tottenham boss said in a press conference: “Well, it is not easy because when you talk about the finished product, you know what that is going to cost in the market and there aren’t that many there.

“So, it is about developing young players here and giving them information and more room for them to continue to grow and understand the different options they have in those areas.

“Some of it is experience of them being in those positions and us giving them new information to execute it better next time.”

Tottenham are desperate to get back to winning ways and will host Newcastle United on Sunday in what is already looking a key game in the top four battle.