West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan feels that Sunderland have a culture of teaching young players how to keep the ball and believes that the club have a clear way of playing.

Sunderland parted ways with Tony Mowbray after a poor run of form and have yet to appoint a permanent manager.

The manager-less Black Cats are set to welcome fifth-placed West Brom, who are looking to bounce back after their defeat against Leicester City, at the weekend.

Corberan thinks it is impossible to break the good habit Mowbray has installed in the Sunderland squad just in a week and pointed out that Black Cats have players with Championship playoff experience in their side.

The West Brom boss also thinks that Sunderland have a culture of teaching youngsters to keep the ball and believes that the Wearsiders have a clear way of playing.

“A lot of their players played in the playoffs last season”, Corberan told the official West Bromwich Albion site.

“You cannot break the good habits that they created in one week after Tony’s departure.

“They have a lot of quality and they love to have the ball.

“Their players are part of a culture at Sunderland where they have young players who are taught to keep the ball.

“The players are key in football and the way teams play depends on the type of players they have.

“They have a clear way of playing so we know what type of challenge to expect.

“It’s going to be another massive test for us.”

Sunderland have picked up only one point from their last three games and it remains to be seen how they will deal with Corberan’s West Brom on Saturday.