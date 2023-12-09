Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon does not think that Brendan Rodgers’ approach is too far away from that of Ange Postecoglou and feels the Northern Irishman just needs to shape the squad to his liking.

Rodgers took over at Celtic in the summer after Postecoglou left to join Tottenham Hotspur after a successful spell with the Bhoys.

He has Celtic sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but the club’s performances have seen him come under the microscope.

Lennon admitted that it is a difficult job to be the successor to Postecoglou, but thinks that the way Rodgers wants to play is not too different from the Spurs’ boss.

And he thinks that once Rodgers gets to sign his players, he will be able to implement his style more fully.

“It was always going to be difficult to better what Ange had done with the team over the last couple of years and Brendan has his own style, but it is not like he is a million miles away from what Ange wants to do anyway”, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer.

“Maybe it is a little bit more possession, but I had the same problem when I followed Brendan.

“When you are following on from a guy who is ultimately very successful, it is difficult to improve on that, but you try and do that.

“Maybe once he gets what he perceives as his players in, you might see a change in that.”

Rodgers has again struggled in the Champions League this season, something he will be desperate to improve upon next term.