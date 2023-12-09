Richard Keys has claimed Bruno Fernandes got himself booked against Bournemouth in order to miss Manchester United’s trip to face Liverpool next weekend as he fears the game at Anfield.

Manchester United were on the end of a 3-0 drubbing at home against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as they turned in a shocking performance.

Fernandes was booked just six minutes from the end and being shown the yellow card means he is suspended for the Liverpool game.

Keys thinks that Fernandes was well aware that a booking would see him miss the Liverpool match and insists that is why he picked up the yellow card.

He feels Fernandes fears a trip to Anfield and the defeat which could happen, which is why he got himself booked; Keys also cast doubt on his ability to be a leader for the Red Devils.

“I think he knows at 3-0 down, because I think for that last ten minutes, United stopped playing, it could have been four or five”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“I think he knows that next week could be a bad day out for the football club.

“And if we’re all agreed that if he knew if he got booked he would miss the game, then I can’t think of any other scenario where I could allow him the room to manoeuvre on that and say well, it was a heated moment – it wasn’t.

“I think he knew he gets booked and knows he misses the game, and that for me sums him up.

“He’s not a captain, he’s not a leader, his position there has been questioned by proper Manchester United captains.”

The Bournemouth loss means Manchester United head into a tough week with games against Bayern Munich and Liverpool under big pressure and it remains to be seen if they can rise to the occasion.