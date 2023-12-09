Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today.

With only two points separating Liverpool from the summit of the Premier League, the Merseyside giants will look to keep their momentum going in south London and go top with a win.

With Joel Matip out for the season, youngster Jarell Quansah will partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence against Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas will occupy the full-back positions, while Wataru Endo will look to keep it tight and neat at the base of the midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai will look to bring explosiveness from midfield and Ryan Gravenberch will be alongside him in the middle of the park for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez will be the focal point of the attack while Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah add attacking threats from the flanks for Klopp’s side.

Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konata are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench today in south London.

Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, McConnell, Bradley