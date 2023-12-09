Leam Richardson is set to be appointed as the new Rotherham United manager with minor issues getting sorted out, according to BBC Sheffield.

Rotherham sacked Matt Taylor close to a month back when the club were sitting 22nd in the Championship standings.

They are now 23rd in the league table and have won just two of their opening 19 Championship games of the season.

Rotherham have been speaking to several candidates over the last few weeks and they have zeroed in on Richardson as their man.

It has been claimed that the appointment is expected to be confirmed soon with a deal more or less in place.

Talks are still continuing as Rotherham look to sort out the final details of an agreement with the 44-year-old.

Only minor issues need to be finalised before Rotherham can confirm the appointment of Richardson.

He has been out of work since Wigan sacked him in November last year and has been itching to get back to management.

Richardson also had a stint at Accrington Stanley as manager and will look to script Rotherham’s escape from the relegation zone this season.