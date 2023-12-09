Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has slammed the door shut on any idea John McGinn would not have displaced Olivier Ntcham in the Celtic side if the Bhoys had signed him and mocked them for missing out.

Celtic looked closely at signing McGinn during his time at Hibernian, but ultimately he did not join the Bhoys and headed south to link up with Aston Villa.

McGinn has hugely flourished at Aston Villa and is currently part of a Villa side making a real splash in the Premier League under Unai Emery.

McManus joked about those who say McGinn would not have got into the Celtic team, writing on X: “Mind John McGinn not good enough to get a game for Celtic. Sorry for bringing that up again but lolz.”

It was put to the former Hibs attacker that McGinn could not have dislodged anyone in the Celtic midfield at the time and he replied: “Ntcham never has or never will be a better player than John McGinn.”

McGinn has become a key man at Villa Park and will be eyeing a shock top four finish in the Premier League this season.

He completed the full 90 minutes at Villa Park on Saturday evening as Aston Villa beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Whether McGinn might play for Celtic at some point in his career remains to be seen, but he is sure to be beyond the Bhoys’ financial reach for some time.