Newcastle United and West Ham target Serhou Guirassy is open to holding talks over a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of adding more goalscoring threats to their squad next month.

Anthony Martial has again looked off-colour this season and Rasmus Hojlund is still adapting to the Premier League despite his goalscoring spree in the Champions League.

The Premier League giants have made an enquiry for Guirassy, who has scored 16 times in 11 Bundesliga appearances for VfB Stuttgart in the ongoing season.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the forward is also open to a move to Old Trafford.

The Stuttgart striker is open to the idea of holding talks over a transfer to Manchester United in January.

He would still prefer to stay at Stuttgart for the rest of the season but an opportunity to move to England is tempting him.

Newcastle United and West Ham are also believed to be interested in getting their hands on him, with the Magpies having put out feelers.

AC Milan have also held concrete talks with his representatives and are looking to convince him to move to Italy.

A €17.5m release clause in his contract means Stuttgart can do little if it gets triggered and Guirassy wants a move.