Sheffield Wednesday star Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri has told Owls fans that he will be signing a new contract next week as his situation is set to be “sorted”.

Danny Rohl continued the feel-good factor at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday when the Owls scored a vital 1-0 win away at Stoke City in the league.

It means Sheffield Wednesday have now won back to back Championship games and are starting to believe they might be able to survive in the division.

Cadamarteri, 18, clocked 58 minutes of the win in the Potteries before being replaced.

The Owls want to make sure the promising forward is tied down for the long term at Hillsborough given how highly they rate him and fans share a similar sentiment.

And Cadamarteri has indicated good news is set to arrive on that front, with his contractual situation set to be resolved.

He took to X to answer a fan asking for him to pen a new deal and wrote: “No one needs to worry I’m not going anywhere.

“It will be sorted next week.”

The forward putting pen to paper on a fresh deal would be another boost for a Wednesday side now looking like they are going in the right direction.