Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has expressed his delight at the way the Whites defended in their 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers today.

Goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville were enough to see Leeds score three more points at Ewood Park against Blackburn.

Leeds produced a professional performance without being brilliant and did enough to get the win over the line against a good Blackburn side away from home.

Newsome admitted that he was particularly pleased with the resolute defensive performance the Whites showed to get the win on the road.

He does not believe the Illan Meslier was at his best between the sticks but credited the defenders for protecting the Frenchman at a difficult away ground.

The former Whites defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The thing that pleases me the most today is the clean sheet.

“We defended resolutely.

“I don’t feel that Meslier had his greatest game, but we protected him and just the way we managed the game was brilliant.”

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson claimed after the game that Leeds are more or less a Premier League quality team.

Leeds have another tough away trip lined up on Tuesday night when they will take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.