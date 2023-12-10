Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur in north London in the Premier League today.

The Magpies have been hit by injuries of late and seen their form suffer, with a 3-0 loss away at Everton in midweek undoing the good work of a home win over Manchester United.

Howe will take encouragement from his side’s record against Spurs though, with eight goals scored against the north London side last term in 2-1 and 6-1 wins, respectively.

However, Newcastle have won only one of seven away league games this term, with a poor record on the road.

Martin Dubravka lines up between the sticks for Newcastle, who have a back four of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento.

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Lewis Miley are all picked in the middle of the park, while the attacking threat is led by Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Howe can shake things up if needed and has options on the bench that include Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Krafth, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Hall, Longstaff, A Murphy