Leeds United fringe star Joe Gelhardt is on the wish list of several clubs in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gelhardt was hoping to receive an opportunity at Leeds this season following their relegation into the Championship and a positive loan stint at Sunderland.

The striker though is firmly on the fringes under Daniel Farke and despite being included on the bench against Blackburn Rovers, his chances look unlikely to increase.

Gelhardt did not get on at Ewood Park and was an unused substitute as Leeds won 2-0; Farke used five substitutes, but did not call for Gelhardt.

The attacker could have an exit route from Leeds in next month’s window though.

He is on the wish list of several Championship sides, including Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

A move away from Leeds would likely hand Gelhardt increased first team opportunities during the second half of the campaign.

Farke may be willing to sanction a loan for Gelhardt if he feels he has enough attacking options in reserve.