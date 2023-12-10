Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is firmly on the radar of the Whites’ Championship promotion rivals Southampton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell spent last term on loan at Millwall in the Championship and won praise for his performances for the Lions.

The defender was tipped by many to play for Leeds this term following their drop into the Championship, but he is out of favour.

Talk of a January exit for Cresswell is rife and Southampton are keen.

Saints are investigating the possibility of signing the centre-back on loan to boost Russell Martin’s defensive options.

However, Southampton are firmly promotion rivals for Leeds and sit just a place and three points behind the Whites in the Championship standings.

The jury is out on whether Leeds will agree to strengthen a side who are battling them in the race to get back up to the Premier League.

Cresswell also has interest from Middlesbrough, who sit just 12th in the Championship and may not be viewed by Leeds as as much of a threat as Saints.