Fixture: Fulham vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has named his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit to Fulham in the Premier League.

The Hammers beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in midweek and are now on a superb run of five wins in their last six games across all competitions.

Fulham’s form has been more mixed, but Marco Silva’s men crushed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in their midweek fixture and have now scored eleven goals in their last four home league games.

The last meeting between the two sides, at Fulham, ended in a 1-0 win for West Ham.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Moyes goes with a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell.

In midfield, Moyes picks Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus and Pablo Fornals support Jarrod Bowen.

If West Ham need to make changes then there are options on the bench, including Emerson Palmieri and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Fulham

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Fornals, Bowen

Substitutes: Anang, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama