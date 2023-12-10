Steve Cooper is not now under as much pressure at Nottingham Forest following his side’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, according to Sky Sports News.

Cooper headed into the match at Molineux under big pressure and with suggestions that if Nottingham Forest lost then he would be sacked.

However, Forest grabbed a draw and the manner of the performance has helped Cooper in the eyes of the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Tricky Trees boss is now not under as much pressure as he was previously, with it also being noted by the club that the players are standing by their manager.

Cooper will now head into the busy Christmas period of games looking to make sure when he emerges in the new year it is with a strengthened position at the City Ground.

A host of managers have been mooted as potential successors to Cooper.

With many Forest fans and the players on his side though, Cooper is so far seeing off the threats to his position.

Nottingham Forest are next due to welcome Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur to the City Ground.