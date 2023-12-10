Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Following an initial good start to the league campaign, Spurs have seen their progress derailed by injuries.

Postecoglou’s side have lost four of their last five games and are without a win in all those five matches, something which has led to them sliding down the table outside the top four.

A more pressing concern for Postecoglou is that Tottenham have opened the scoring in all of their last five games, but not won.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss picks Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou wants to make changes then he has options on the bench he can call for and they include Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Royal, Dorrington, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Donley, Gil, Veliz