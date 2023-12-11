Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites have yet to see the best of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence and dismissed thoughts he is lazy.

Tottenham sent out the 23-year-old wing-back on a season-long loan to Leeds in the summer for regular game time.

However, Spence suffered a ligament injury early in the season, which has restricted him to only two outings for Leeds so far.

Spence featured for 20 minutes coming off the bench against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and Newsome pointed out that the Tottenham star likes to play the game at his own pace and is not lazy.

The former Leeds star is confident that Spence will show his abilities when he is given a run of games and thinks the Tottenham star is a very confident player.

“I would not say Djed Spence is lazy; listen, that is the way Djed Spence plays”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He is very confident and he will play the game at his own pace.

“I think we have yet to see the best of him, but if he gets going and gets a run in the team when he is in full flow, yes, he is a bit of a player.”

It remains to be seen whether Farke will hand Spence his first start of the season when Leeds take on Sunderland on Tuesday in the Championship.