Former Norwich City star Cedric Anselin has questioned David Wagner’s side’s lack of a winning mentality.

Norwich have had a slow start to the season and after a rocky opening, Wagner has managed to steady the ship with ten points from the last five games.

At the weekend, the Canaries failed to snatch three points from Preston North End, who came to Carrow Road on the back of three straight defeats.

Anselin admitted that the lack of quality in the Norwich squad was evident in the game against Preston, but pointed out that what struck him most was the lack of desire to win the game in the Canaries team.

He believes that three points were there to be taken from Preston at the weekend, but instead Norwich played a boring style of football and he questioned the lack of winning mentality in the players.

“For me, I was there this afternoon [Saturday], the lack of quality is in your eyes”, Anselin said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“But for me, it is the lack of winning mentality to really want to take the game and that is all this afternoon is all about.

“Preston were there to be taken; they had lost the last three and we played at home.

“We know there is a big game coming up next Saturday.

“We’ve got two home games and we did not take the game; we were quite happy to play boring in front of them.

“They were comfortable and for me, it is like, ‘did we have the desire to win the game?’ and that is what I am questioning the mentality of wanting to win.”

Norwich are set to welcome Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday before they travel to Portman Road for the East Anglian Derby.