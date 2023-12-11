Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has warned his team about the ambitious nature of Sunderland, which he feels was further shown by their decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

The Whites are on an impressive run at the moment having registered their sixth win in seven games against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

That has helped them develop a three-point gap over fourth-placed Southampton, also helping them strengthen their foothold in the top six.

In front of them now are Sunderland, who have just parted ways with their manager Mowbray in a surprise move.

The Black Cats have not been on a disappointing run but still decided to get rid of their manager in search of even better results.

Highlighting that fact Farke said at a press conference: “It tells you a lot about the club.

“They are sitting in the top six and although they are sitting in the top six just one week ago they parted ways with a very experienced manager on this level, Tony Mowbray.

“It tells you a lot about the level of expectations of this club and where they want to finish.

“It means if you have an away game against an opponent who are sitting in the top six and are still not happy with their position then it is definitely one of the most difficult tasks in this league.

“We are fully aware of that but we have also shown that we can be there also in the away games. We have got top results against top opponents and have also got results in the league.

“For that we travel, like always with respect but also fully convinced of our strength.”

Farke admits that Leeds will head north expecting a tight and competitive encounter.

“We expect a tight game and a competitive game again, bit similar like I expected in the last game against Blackburn.

“Sunderland are very young, energetic and exciting side with a lot of talent. It is a club with big expectations.

“For that again we have to be ready and prepared in order to give ourselves a chance to win it.”

Sunderland caretaker boss Mike Dodds will be looking to get a big feather in his cap by seeing off Leeds.