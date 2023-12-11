Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is willing to listen to an offer from Juventus as well despite Borussia Dortmund’s interest in signing him.

Sancho has been banished from the first-team squad at Old Trafford due to indiscipline and Erik ten Hag has been unwilling to compromise.

The player has also refused to apologise to the Manchester United manager and the club are now keen to move him on in the winter transfer window.

Dortmund are evaluating options to take the England winger back to the Westfalenstadion in January and he is likely to prefer a move back to Germany.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Sancho is also open to listening to an offer from Juventus.

The Serie A giants have been working with market intermediaries to explore a deal for the Manchester United winger.

They have made an offer to sign Sancho on loan with an option to buy, but want Manchester United to pay two thirds of his salary.

The Premier League giants are waiting for better offers to land on their table but are aware of the proposal from Juventus.

The Serie A giants are also considering alternatives, but Sancho has continued to remain on their radar.