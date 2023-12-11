Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds believes that next opponents Leeds United are one of the toughest teams in the Championship with a Premier League budget and Premier League players.

The Black Cats, without a permanent manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week, are set to take on an in-form Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Dodds warned his team of the fact that the Whites possess Premier League quality within their squad and can afford the luxury of replacing quality with quality in their first-team.

Assessing Sunderland’s opponents Leeds, Dodds said at a press conference: “One of the toughest [teams in the Championship].

“I have watched loads of their games, Premier League budget, Premier League players, strength in depth.

“They can replenish their team quite easily and swap quality with quality.”

The hosts cannot get pressurised by the fact that they are going to face Premier League level opponents, Dodds believes, and need to step up to the challenge put in front of them.

“But that is where we have got to get to and if we have got any real aspiration of doing well we have got to try and step up to these challenges.

“But we are under no illusion that it is going to be a tough ask for us.”

Sunderland did win at home at the weekend, edging out West Brom 2-1 at the Stadium of Light and Dodds would welcome a repeat.