Former Sunderland star Danny Collins has insisted that he is expecting an open game when Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Leeds are flying at the moment and are sitting third in the Championship standings while emerging as genuine contenders to even get automatic promotion to the Premier League.

They beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away from home on Saturday and Jon Dahl Tomasson conceded that Leeds looked like a side who are Premier League regulars.

Daniel Farke’s side are now preparing for another tricky away trip on Tuesday night when they take on Sunderland.

The Black Cats, who sacked Tony Mowbray last week, beat West Brom 2-1 at the weekend but Collins stressed that Sunderland must not expect Leeds to sit back at the Stadium of the Light.

He is certain that the Whites will look to take charge of proceedings even when they are on the road and is expecting an open and entertaining game between the two teams.

Collins told Sunderland’s in-house media: “They will be confident coming in here on Tuesday night.

“I don’t expect them to come up here and sit deep.

“Leeds will come up here and try and take control of the game and it will be an open one.”

Sunderland are sitting sixth in the Championship standings and are looking to bring in a new manager soon.