Manchester City would prefer to see Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips move out of the Premier League in the January transfer window, in what could be a blow to the Magpies’ hopes of signing him.

Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola has more or less made it clear that he does not see Phillips in his team going forward.

The 28-year-old midfielder has featured just four times in the Premier League this season and that too from the bench; he is expected to leave the Etihad in January.

Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the Manchester City star in the winter window as they look to replace Sandro Tonali and address a stretched squad.

But according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), the Premier League champions would prefer to see Phillips move away from England.

Manchester City appear to not want to loan out the player to a Premier League rival in the January window.

That is bad news for Newcastle, who could find it difficult to convince Manchester City to agree to send Phillips to St James’ Park.

Phillips is likely to seek assurances of game time before agreeing to join any of his suitors in January.

He wants to play more football as he is wary of losing his place in the England squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship.