Tam McManus believes that the Rangers team under Philippe Clement have got a bit of steel about them and are managing to win games despite not playing particularly well.

Since taking over from Michael Beale, Clement has managed to guide Rangers to nine wins in 12 matches and is yet to lose any.

In the process, he has managed to help the Gers narrow down the gap at the top of the table and Rangers currently trail leaders Celtic by five points, but have a game in hand.

McManus believes that though Rangers have not been playing particularly well, one thing they have managed under Clement is to dig out results.

That, McManus believes, will be a good sign for the fans, though the 42-year-old still believes that Celtic will yet again be the champions of Scotland.

“I still think Celtic will win the league but Rangers have got a bit of steel under Philippe Clement”, McManus told PLZ Soccer.

“They are winning games. They are not playing particularly well, they are still winning.

“And that is a good sign if you are a Rangers fan.”

With one game remaining in the group stage of the Europa League, Clement’s side are in line to qualify for the next round, being placed second with eight points from five matches.