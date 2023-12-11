Representatives of Chelsea pair Malang Sarr and Armando Broja are holding talks with a side from Turkey.

With the January transfer window now just a matter of weeks away, sides are putting in place plans for the opening of the transfer period.

Chelsea pair Sarr and Broja have admirers and the Blues could be tested with proposals for the duo soon.

And offers could come from Turkey as, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, representatives of the pair are speaking to a big Turkish side.

It is unclear which Turkish club they are holding talks with, but the big Istanbul three – Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce – are expected to do business in January.

Striker Broja has received just 231 minutes of Premier League football under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea so far this season.

The 22-year-old has already been linked with a possible move to Fulham.

Sarr meanwhile has not made an appearance for Chelsea in the current campaign and has enjoyed 21 senior outings for the Blues since joining in the summer of 2020.