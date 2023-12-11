Former top flight star Stephen McGinn believes that Celtic have not replaced Georgios Giakoumakis in their squad and are paying the price.

Brendan Rodgers saw his team go down to an eyebrow-raising 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday and the Scottish Premiership title race has been thrown open as a result.

Good chances were missed by Celtic on the day, not least by striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, a player that has split opinion regarding his quality.

McGinn thinks that Celtic have simply not replaced Giakoumakis, who they sold to MLS side Atlanta United.

He feels that Giakoumakis would not have missed the golden chances that Oh spurned and Celtic need to focus on finding a replacement for the man they let leave for the United States.

“I don’t think Celtic need to replace Kyogo. Celtic need to replace Giakoumakis because Giakoumakis scores today – there is no doubt in my mind that Giakoumakis scores for Celtic today with the chances that Oh got”, McGinn said post match on BBC Radio Scotland.

“That’s who they need to replace.

“At a club like Celtic, with money in the bank, you can’t have one good striker.”

With the January transfer window set to swing open for business in a matter of weeks, all eyes will be on whether Brendan Rodgers has a striker in his sights to bring in.