Former Rangers star Scott Arfield is of the view that the Gers need to focus on winning their game in hand and going to Parkhead on 30th December to take on Celtic while maintaining their momentum.

Rangers have turned their season around under new boss Philippe Clement and are undefeated in the Scottish Premiership since the Belgian’s arrival at Ibrox.

The Gers have narrowed the gap to Celtic to five points with a game in hand and they are set to take on each other in the Old Firm derby on 30th December.

Arfield pointed out that everybody wrote Rangers off after a difficult start to this under former Michael Beale and stressed the unpredictability of Scottish football.

The ex-Gers star believes that the important job for Rangers now is to win the game in hand and maintain their momentum going into the game against their Glasgow rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

“If you looked at this two months ago, you would not have said that this would happen, but this is Scottish football and this is what it throws to you”, Arfield told STV.

“And If you read everything that everybody is saying then the league was already done, but it has proved to be very, very different to that.

“But it is all about getting that win in the game in hand and then a massive game on the 30th at Parkhead.”

Rangers will face St. Johnstone and Ross County at home and Motherwell away in the Scottish Premiership before they travel to Celtic Park to challenge the defending champions.