Former Southampton star Jo Tessem is of the view that Saints should start asking questions about why they fail to finish games and do not score more goals.

Saints are on a 12-match unbeaten run after their draw against Watford on Saturday, despite leading the game 1-0 until the 96th minute.

Saturday’s draw is the fourth in the last ten games where they have failed to capitalise on a lead and ended up sharing the points.

Tessem questioned why Southampton are unable to kill the game off when they are leading and pointed out that they should be scoring more goals in their games.

The ex-Saints star believes that Southampton were in control of the game against Watford the majority of the time and stressed the importance of finding the second goal while leading 1-0 to seal the three points.

“The question we can raise here is: why cannot we kill teams off? Why cannot we score more than one? Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“That is a question we need to start raising because that will win us the game.

“Because we were in control and when you are in control, you just need to score the second one, then the game is gone and then you do not have to deal with long balls at the end which causes problems.”

Southampton are set to face Coventry City on Wednesday and they will be hoping to bounce back against Mark Robins’ side.