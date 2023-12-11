Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is of the view that Whites star Mateo Joseph is ready to improve the squad, while he admits he has talked to the attacker, not least about his “soft skills”.

The 20-year-old centre-forward is highly rated at Elland Road and last season he made six senior appearances for Leeds.

Due to an injury he suffered in pre-season, Joseph was out of action and made his first senior outing at the weekend against Blackburn Rovers and impressed with his short stay on the pitch.

Farke admitted that it is very hard to make a return to the squad after a long-term injury and pointed out that Joseph has worked hard even when he was not part of the matchday squad to impress him.

The Leeds boss revealed that he told the attacker what areas of his game he needs to improve, also regarding his soft skills.

Farke stressed that the Leeds youngster took his opportunity to perform well in the game against Blackburn and is of the opinion that Joseph is ready to shine and improve the Whites.

“It is always difficult when you are out for several weeks then you have to be patient and also work harder than others in order to come back”, Farke said at a press conference.

“And this is what he has done and in the last week I was pretty impressed, although he was not always called up for the travelling squad.

“I spoke a lot with him; we spoke about tactical things, what he can improve and has to improve in his game, and also about soft skills.

“I have to praise him for his attitude because he is always on it, even if he is sometimes not in the gameday squad.

“He works even harder and also tries to shine then in the games of under-21s level.

“This is what you have to do as a young player when you are not involved.

“For that, it was not a gift to him, but I got the feeling that he is ready right now to improve us and to shine and yes, it was just 10 or 15 minutes on the pitch, but he has used the chance and it was a good performance.”

Leeds are set to take on Sunderland on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light and all eyes will be on Farke to see whether he will give Joseph game time against the Black Cats.