Arsenal and Liverpool target Kenan Yildiz is open to leaving Juventus in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 18-year-old attacker has burst onto the scene at Juventus this season and is being watched by several clubs across Europe.

Liverpool sporting director Jorge Schmadtke has recommended Jurgen Klopp sign him and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on him.

Juventus are keen to hold on to him but there are suggestions that the club’s stance will change at a certain figure.

And according to local Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Yildiz is also prepared to move on from Juventus in January if the right offers arrive.

The forward has not played a league game since a three-minute cameo against Hellas Verona in October.

The Turkey international has been left frustrated by the lack of minutes and is prepared to move on from Juventus.

Juventus need money to bring in midfield reinforcements and they might not be able to ignore an offer of around €40m for Yildiz in January.

Yildiz has been starring for Juventus’ Next Gen side this term so far.