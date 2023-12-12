Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is not ready to give up on Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg despite the London club’s stance on the midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou preferred the midfield duo of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr behind James Maddison for the earlier part of the season.

Maddison’s injury, however, has forced the Australian boss to introduce Hojbjerg more into the engine room in recent games.

Hojbjerg has mostly been an off-the-bench substitute for Spurs this season as he has started only three league matches so far.

Italian club Juventus are monitoring Hojbjerg’s situation at Spurs very closely, but Spurs consider the Dane an important part of their squad.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com Juventus’s sporting director Giuntoli is in contact with the player’s agent and is in no mood to give up.

It has been suggested that even though Hojbjerg is an important player at the north London club, Spurs will let the player go for the right price.

The Old Lady are looking to loan him in with an option to buy the player; Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the Spurs man.

Now it remains to be seen if the north London side will entertain an offer for Hojbjerg in the January transfer window without lining up a replacement for the Dane.