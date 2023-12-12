Feyenoord are set to be boosted by the return of the injured duo of Calvin Stengs and Quilindschy Hartman for their final Champions League group stage match against Celtic.

The fate of all four teams in Group E of the Champions League has been sealed with Atletico Madrid and Lazio already ensuring progress to the round of 16 and Feyenoord ensuring a Europa League spot with a third-place finish.

Celtic, the fourth team, are out and will take part in the match looking to register their first win of the tournament.

The Dutch side, who beat the Scottish champions 2-0 the last time they met in September, will have two of their key first-teamers back for the fixture.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Stengs and Hartman are set to return to action for the match on Wednesday.

Stengs, who has featured in all five group-stage games for the Dutch team, missed last week’s league match against FC Volendam after picking up a foot injury in the 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Hartman who, on the other hand, suffered a concussion after a collision in the same match, also missed the team’s last match.

It remains to be seen what difference the return of the two players makes for the match against Celtic.