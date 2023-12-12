Ex-Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is of the view that Gers star Todd Cantwell has the potential to be the difference-maker in the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder was brought in by former boss Michael Beale in the January transfer window and since his arrival, he has become a fan favourite at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement substituted the Rangers star after 36 minutes in the game against Aris Limassol and in following match against St. Mirren, Cantwell laid on two assists to help the Gers secure a 2-0 victory.

Arfield praised Cantwell’s mentality to bounce back and perform against St. Mirren after the disappointing Europa League performance and believes that the Rangers midfielder is a very confident player.

The former Rangers star thinks that Cantwell has the ability to score more goals and stressed that he could become the difference-maker against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final.

“I think Todd has the ability to score more goals and really cement his place in the team”, Arfield told reporters.

“Obviously, I watched the Europa League game last week, where he [Clement] took him off after 30 minutes and little Ross came on and did fantastically well and then he played on Sunday [St. Mirren], got man of the match and set up the two goals.

“This shows you the sort of mentality he has, the confidence he has in himself and he just needs to keep doing what he is doing.

“Obviously, fans have really taken to him and love him as a player and he is potentially a player on Sunday that could make the difference, no doubt about it.

Cantwell has featured in overall 40 games for Rangers so far and has scored seven goals and assisted nine times.