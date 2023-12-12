Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is certain that Whites fans are really going to enjoy watching Djed Spence once he is fully up to speed.

Spence joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham in the summer but has been struggling with injuries since his arrival.

He returned to action after three months at the weekend when he played the last 20 minutes in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Summerville has been watching Spence behind the scenes and insisted that a lot of good things are set to come from the right-back in the coming weeks and months.

He is confident that once the defender is up to speed in terms of fitness, the Leeds fans will love watching him play.

The Dutchman said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I think he is electric, very quick; he is solid in defending and he likes to attack as well.

“You’d see many good things on the right side.

“We are all waiting for Djed Spence but I can guarantee you guys that you are going to enjoy him.”

The Dutchman has been coming up against Spence in training and admitted that it has been a good battle between the two.

“I am making him ready for the real deal and he is doing really good.

“It’s a good clash between us, sometimes he wins and sometimes I win but I know he is ready.”

Spence was out of favour at Tottenham in the summer and Ange Postecoglou was happy to sign off on the loan.