Juventus and Manchester City are set to hold a meeting imminently to discuss a potential loan deal for Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has been on the fringes of the Manchester City first-team squad since his arrival last year.

Pep Guardiola has more or less made it clear that he does not see the England midfielder in his plans going forward.

Newcastle are interested in signing him, but Manchester City would prefer to loan him out to a club outside the Premier League.

Juventus have their eyes on him and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), a meeting is scheduled to take place between the two clubs.

The Serie A giants are interested in getting their hands on Phillips on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The two clubs are set to hold face-to-face talks as early as this weekend to discuss the midfielder.

Manchester City are open to loaning him out but Juventus are likely to request the Premier League champions bear 50 per cent of Phillips’ salary.