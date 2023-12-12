Newcastle United remain hopeful that a deal can be done to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Phillips is firmly out of favour at Manchester City and faces a second half of the season of limited game time if he remains at the club.

Pep Guardiola has made clear that Phillips is struggling to convince him to hand him minutes on the pitch and the midfielder is tipped to move next month.

Italian giants Juventus are keen to land Phillips and have been holding talks to try to make it happen.

However, Eddie Howe wants Phillips at Newcastle amid the Magpies’ injury crisis and squad being stretched.

No loan deal has been done for the England midfielder to move to St James’ Park, but Newcastle are hopeful that it can be.

It is suggested there is a lot of competition for Phillips though, which the Magpies will need to overcome.

Phillips will likely be looking at where he can play on a regular basis if he does leave Manchester City, especially with Euro 2024 looming on the horizon.